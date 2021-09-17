Ad of the week: The New York Times’ ‘The Truth Takes a Journalist’

Journalists are often recognized by their names, but readers can forget that human beings are living the stories behind the bylines.

The New York Times’ campaign “The Truth Takes a Journalist” dives into journalists’ first-hand accounts from around the world. The spot includes footage shot by Times journalists on their phones as they chase stories for the publication.

The clips show journalists as they experience emotions ranging from fear and confusion to exhaustion and joy. The campaign will run on TikTok, a first for the brand, as well as TV, streaming, audio and digital billboards.

“The Truth Takes a Journalist,” the latest iteration in the Times’ long-running “Truth” campaign, narrowly won Ad of the Week after going head to head with Uber Eats’ “Tonight I’ll Be Eating” campaign, starring Lil Nas X and Elton John. The two spots tied for Ad of the Week, a first for Campaign US, forcing a tie-breaking poll, before “The Truth Takes a Journalist” was crowned the winner.

Agency | Droga5 NY

Co-Chief Creative Officer | Tim Gordon

Executive Creative Director | Laurie Howell

Co-Chief Creative Officer | Felix Richter

Executive Creative Director | Toby Treyer-Evans

Senior Copywriter | Diana Perez

Senior Art Director | Harry Bugden

Designer | Rachel Hess

Production Company | Somesuch