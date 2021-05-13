Ad of the week: New Balance’s ‘We Got Now’

New Balance recruited actor and musician Jaden Smith to preach that “impatience is a virtue” for the Gen Z audience. The new saying showcases how Gen Zers aren’t afraid to make moves because they know where they’re going. In the spot, Smith loads up a truck for his Water Box project, which delivers safe water to underserved communities. Tennis star Coco Gauff and Olympic sprinter Sydney McLaughlin also appear in the spot practicing hurdles and serves, respectively.

“When you know what you want, waiting isn’t an option," Smith says in the spot.

Agency | VMLY&R New York