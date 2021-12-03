Ad of the week: Mixwell’s ‘Freedom’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

The humorous spot, created by The Many, pokes fun at conservative views.

Brands can be cautious about sharing their values as they fear alienating customers or facing a boycott. But Mixwell isn’t afraid to proclaim its beliefs to the world. 

In the spot “Freedom,” a burly man exits a truck to unload bales of hay while country music plays in the background.

“Whatever happened to manly men with strong hands and a firm grip, men who like it when things get hard, aren’t afraid to get the job done with a little spit and a whole lot of elbow grease,” he asks. 

“If you think it’s about time for men to take charge and defend our country’s freedom, I have only one thing to say to you, me and my husband totally agree.” 

Suddenly his husband appears to hand him a drink, and the couple kiss and embrace. “If real freedom offends you, please don’t buy Mixwell,” the tagline reads.

Agency | The Many

Production Company | Plus Plus

