Ad of the week: Mixwell’s ‘Freedom’

Brands can be cautious about sharing their values as they fear alienating customers or facing a boycott. But Mixwell isn’t afraid to proclaim its beliefs to the world.

In the spot “Freedom,” a burly man exits a truck to unload bales of hay while country music plays in the background.

“Whatever happened to manly men with strong hands and a firm grip, men who like it when things get hard, aren’t afraid to get the job done with a little spit and a whole lot of elbow grease,” he asks.

“If you think it’s about time for men to take charge and defend our country’s freedom, I have only one thing to say to you, me and my husband totally agree.”

Suddenly his husband appears to hand him a drink, and the couple kiss and embrace. “If real freedom offends you, please don’t buy Mixwell,” the tagline reads.

Agency | The Many

Production Company | Plus Plus