Ad of the Week: Miller Lite's Cantroller is the pinnacle of fun

Purpose-driven marketing. So hot right now.

Brands are scrambling to find a meaningful role to play in people’s lives and change the world at the same time. That’s wonderful. What a courageous time to be in advertising.

But that hasn’t made all other forms of marketing obsolete. Let’s raise a glass to the unexpected campaigns that live at the pinnacle of fun -- let’s cheers a tall, crispy one to Miller Lite for the "Cantroller."

It does exactly what it says on the tin: part gaming controller, part beer (with fewer calories and half the carbs of Bud Light, I might add).

You don’t need to know what "haptic" means, but you do need to agree it’s a sexy word that sends pulses racing through your thirsty body. I’m not even a gamer and I want one of these.

The (weirdly) elegant Cantroller was launched with comedian and gaming fan Eric Andre as part of a campaign created by DDB Chicago.

The Cantroller will be exclusively available at a drop event on June 12 in Los Angeles, coinciding with the country’s largest gaming conference, E3. Participants can play against Eric for the chance to win the merch and the competition will be live-streamed on Miller Lite’s Twitch channel.

Anup Shah, vice president for the Miller Family of Brands at MillerCoors, said: "Our approach started with a simple truth: when you’re new to the party, the best thing you can do is bring the beer, so we built a foundational relationship with the gaming community by introducing ourselves with coolers filled with Miller Lite.

"Since then, we’ve designed custom merch for gamers, hosted Twitch Happy Hours, and partnered with HQ Trivia. As Miller Lite evolves our place in the world of gaming and esports, we’re continuing to focus on what it means to be a fan of gaming and building activations that elevate the gaming experience for both players and fans alike. The Miller Lite Cantroller felt like the next natural fit."

Many brands have tried -- and failed gloriously -- to find an organic way into the gaming world. To Miller Lite’s valiant effort, I offer up all the words of praise (besides "Dilly Dilly!" because that would just be wildy offensive).