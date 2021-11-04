Ad of the week: Mexican Football Federation’s ‘Mario’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

Mexican athlete Maribel Dominguez disguises herself as a boy to play soccer in Media.Monks’ spot.

Soccer star Maribel Dominguez has established herself as athlete royalty in Mexico, but she began playing her favorite sport disguised as a boy. 

Before Dominguez competed in two World Cups with the Mexico Women’s National Team and played in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, she dressed as a boy to play soccer with the boys in her neighborhood.

The spot shows a young Dominguez binding down her chest and cutting her hair to join the boys’ team. Even at a young age, Dominguez is a star player, but her teammates chant “Mario” when she scores a goal.

“For years I pretended to be a man to be able to play soccer,” Dominguez says. “They called me Mario. But I’ve always been Maribel.”

Agency  | Media.Monks

Latam CEO  | Ignacio Liaudat

Managing Director  | Sergio Escamilla

Executive Creative Director  | Alexis Ospina

Creative Director  | Tona Torres

Creative Director  | Alan Mendoza

Content Creator  | Daniela Bonilla

Head of Accounts  | María Ferreiro

Account Lead  | Guillermo Guerrero

Project Manager  | Armando Nava

Head of Production  | Maia Liaudat

Producer  | Priscila Villalpando

Production Company  | Oriental

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS