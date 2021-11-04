Ad of the week: Mexican Football Federation’s ‘Mario’

Soccer star Maribel Dominguez has established herself as athlete royalty in Mexico, but she began playing her favorite sport disguised as a boy.
Before Dominguez competed in two World Cups with the Mexico Women’s National Team and played in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, she dressed as a boy to play soccer with the boys in her neighborhood.
The spot shows a young Dominguez binding down her chest and cutting her hair to join the boys’ team. Even at a young age, Dominguez is a star player, but her teammates chant “Mario” when she scores a goal.
“For years I pretended to be a man to be able to play soccer,” Dominguez says. “They called me Mario. But I’ve always been Maribel.”
