Ad of the week: Mexican Football Federation’s ‘Mario’

Soccer star Maribel Dominguez has established herself as athlete royalty in Mexico, but she began playing her favorite sport disguised as a boy.

Before Dominguez competed in two World Cups with the Mexico Women’s National Team and played in the 2004 Athens Olympic Games, she dressed as a boy to play soccer with the boys in her neighborhood.

The spot shows a young Dominguez binding down her chest and cutting her hair to join the boys’ team. Even at a young age, Dominguez is a star player, but her teammates chant “Mario” when she scores a goal.

“For years I pretended to be a man to be able to play soccer,” Dominguez says. “They called me Mario. But I’ve always been Maribel.”

Agency | Media.Monks

Latam CEO | Ignacio Liaudat

Managing Director | Sergio Escamilla

Executive Creative Director | Alexis Ospina

Creative Director | Tona Torres

Creative Director | Alan Mendoza

Content Creator | Daniela Bonilla

Head of Accounts | María Ferreiro

Account Lead | Guillermo Guerrero

Project Manager | Armando Nava

Head of Production | Maia Liaudat

Producer | Priscila Villalpando

Production Company | Oriental