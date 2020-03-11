Ad of the Week: Men made to pay for toilet paper just like women have to for tampons

Very blunt and outrageous facts: Menstruation is just as natural as poo. The only difference is, you can clean one up for free.

Most public restrooms do not offer tampons, and when they do, you have to buy them. To make matters worse, they’re usually in some busted, ancient dispenser that requires quarters. Be honest, men; how many of you knew this was the situation? I didn’t. Because, you know, it's 2020.

To raise awareness about this global disgrace, PERIOD, a non-profit organization focused on ending period poverty, partnered with Huge to build a coin-operated toilet paper dispenser.

They installed the machine in a men’s restroom as a one-day activation and filmed a video to generate conversation online about pad and tampon accessibility in public restrooms.

Nadya Okamoto, the 22-year-old founder of PERIOD, said: "If you walked into a bathroom and there was no toilet paper, you’d be really frustrated. Menstruation is just as natural and can come just as unexpectedly. We are fighting for freely accessible period products in schools, shelters, and prisons -- because menstrual hygiene is a right and not a privilege."

The toilet paper machine did offer one additional feature: a tweet-to-dispense alternative, in which men without coins can dispense the toilet paper by opting to tweet a message about period equality using "#FreeThePeriod."

"Last year, we built Hooha, a smart tampon dispenser you can text for a free tampon, which helped start a conversation about tampon accessibility in public restrooms," said Steph Loffredo, Hooha founder and associate director of social marketing at Huge.

"This year, we wanted to drive the point home, so we partnered with PERIOD to recreate the experience of what it feels like when you’re asked to pay for a basic human need with an obsolete form of payment."