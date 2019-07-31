Ad of the Week: McDonald's dominates simplicity

It’s a visual feast. Quite literally.

Once again McDonald’s dominates simplicity with this homage to its famous fries.

You can thank TBWA\Paris for the peeper porn. The shop chose to go super minimal with this latest OOH drive that doubles as directions to your nearest golden arches.

Creatives selected eight punchy colors which will be used across 64 different combinations.

When people Google Search "define ‘less is more’" in the years to come, the first result should be this stunning artwork.

We could stretch this article out over another three or four paragraphs, but in keeping with the theme, we’ll say good day here with a tip of the hat to McDonald’s -- a brand that continues to delight and surprise us.