Ad of the week: McDonald’s “Loyal”

McDonald’s knows that people’s tastes change over time, but it's there every step of the way — just like its loyal customers.

In the spot “Loyal,” a young girl steps up to the counter to order a plain hamburger. As she gets older, the girl’s order advances to a burger with ketchup and no pickles. The ad follows the girl as she turns into a young woman, placing her first drive-thru order and grabbing coffee for a study session. During her bachelorette party, the now-woman stops by McDonald’s with friends. The next morning, the group, exhausted from a night of partying, returns to order Egg McMuffins for breakfast.

The woman’s order gradually increases as she starts a family. She eventually starts using McDonald’s new rewards program via the fast food chain’s app.

“You’ve been loyal,” the voice-over says. “We want to reward that.”

Agency | Wieden+Kennedy New York, Alma, Burrell, IW Group and OMD