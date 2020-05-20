Ad of the Week: MasterClass and Anomaly explain how to level up and be a boss

Online education platform MasterClass is looking to inspire people to follow their dreams, passions, hobbies, likes, interests and more in its first brand campaign that includes an energetic, movie trailer-esque spot.

The hero film, created by Anomaly LA, is voiced by renowned director and actor Spike Lee, who explains exactly why consumers should tap into MasterClass if they want to level up on any specific set of skills or goals. In a cadence that quickly and enthusiastically allows the ad to flow, Lee talks about how the platform can help people write a book, negotiate a paycheck, start a business, own the room – and much more.

Oh, and the video is spliced with shots of some of the great minds who MasterClass users can learn from, like RuPaul, Helen Mirren, Steph Curry and Neil deGrasse Tyson, to name a few.

"We know some things. These people know things. A lot of things. Big things. All the things. The best things. Things of thing you didn’t even know was a thing. They know them. And they’re all right here with you to see. Today’s the day," says Lee in the spot. The end card of the ad reads: "Learn from the world’s best minds."

"History has shown us that, almost invariably, periods of social upheaval are followed by periods of creative and entrepreneurial resurgence," said Jonathan Hum, VP and head of marketing at MasterClass, in a statement. "With Today’s The Day, we’re inspiring and equipping consumers to not only participate in, but shape, the coming renaissance and their role in it - whether big or small."

Josh Fell, partner and CCO of Anomaly LA, added that people often talk about how change is the only constant, "which can be terrifying – or thrilling."

"Partnering with Masterclass to encourage people to embrace that change, learn something new not tomorrow but today - and oh by the way here’s Spike Lee and Steph Curry and RuPaul to show you how - has been an absolute pleasure," he said.