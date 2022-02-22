Ad of the week: Liquid Death’s ‘Kids hydrating at a party’

Liquid Death — a water company that packages its product in a tallboy can with a skull logo – could easily be confused for a beer brand. But the product is safe for everyone to enjoy — even kids.

In the brand’s regional Super Bowl spot, a group of children slam back tallboy cans of Liquid Death at a raging party. The ad is set to a cover of Judas Priest’s 1980 song “Breakin’ the Law.”

At the end, a pregnant woman — presumably the children’s chaperon —- enters the room and chugs her own can of Liquid Death.

"Don't be scared. It's just water,” the tagline reads.

Brand | Liquid Death

Co-founder and CEO | Mike Cessario

VP of Creative | Andy Pearson

VP of Marketing | Greg Fass

Producer | Kristin Childers

Production | Fox Den

Director | Rich Downie