Ad of the week: Liquid Death’s ‘Kids hydrating at a party’

by Mariah Cooper Added 11 hours ago

Kids chug tallboys of water in the irreverent brand’s latest campaign.

Liquid Death — a water company that packages its product in a tallboy can with a skull logo – could easily be confused for a beer brand. But the product is safe for everyone to enjoy — even kids.

In the brand’s regional Super Bowl spot, a group of children slam back tallboy cans of Liquid Death at a raging party. The ad is set to a cover of Judas Priest’s 1980 song “Breakin’ the Law.”

At the end, a pregnant woman — presumably the children’s chaperon —- enters the room and chugs her own can of Liquid Death. 

"Don't be scared. It's just water,” the tagline reads. 

Brand | Liquid Death 

Co-founder and CEO | Mike Cessario

VP of Creative | Andy Pearson

VP of Marketing | Greg Fass

Producer | Kristin Childers

Production | Fox Den

Director | Rich Downie

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS