Ad of the week: Liquid Death’s ‘Kids hydrating at a party’

Liquid Death — a water company that packages its product in a tallboy can with a skull logo – could easily be confused for a beer brand. But the product is safe for everyone to enjoy — even kids.
In the brand’s regional Super Bowl spot, a group of children slam back tallboy cans of Liquid Death at a raging party. The ad is set to a cover of Judas Priest’s 1980 song “Breakin’ the Law.”
At the end, a pregnant woman — presumably the children’s chaperon —- enters the room and chugs her own can of Liquid Death.
"Don't be scared. It's just water,” the tagline reads.
Brand | Liquid Death
Co-founder and CEO | Mike Cessario
VP of Creative | Andy Pearson
VP of Marketing | Greg Fass
Producer | Kristin Childers
Production | Fox Den
Director | Rich Downie