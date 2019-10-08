Ad of the Week: Lightlife tells it like it is in hilarious new spot

Plant-based food is all the rage lately, but the advertising in the category can sometimes come across as preachy or just plain boring.

Lightlife has attempted to rectify that with its latest campaign from Endeavor Global Marketing, which focuses on real-life Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard discussing how they handle sensitive topics with their kids.

Anyone with children might know there are some questions you just aren’t prepared to answer, but in this new ad, honesty is clearly the best policy.

The advertisement opens with a concerned Bell and Shepard looking on as their daughter mourns her pet fish - not a far fetched premise for any number of ads.

"I’ve seen this before," you might think. Trust me. No, you haven’t.

Things quickly go belly up as Bell and Shepard make it a point to answer every question their children might have in graphic detail, explaining that no, the fish isn't asleep, he’s dead.

From there, the children learn the truth about Santa, the reason why they won’t be having another sibling (sort of rhymes with Schenectady), and what really happens when a daddy loves a mommy.

This truth bomb extends to the fact that vegetables can look and taste bland, as well as the fact that Lightlife burgers are made completely from plants despite tasting like meat. And the children might not have believed that if it weren’t for the fact that their parents were already so honest about everything else.

The campaign is a refreshing one that uses humor to showcase the benefits of meatless burgers beyond saving the world and reducing your carbon footprint.

Sometimes you just need your kids to eat their veggies.