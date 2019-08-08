Ad of the Week: Keystone Light nails its demographic with free rent drive

Those who wear "#AdultingIsHard" T-shirts and peddle that Millennial rhetoric are -- ironically -- the kind of people whose parents pay their rent and for the rehab they need after picking up that expensive cocaine habit.

But for the majority of us entering the working world, adulting is really, really hard.

So hats off to this week’s hero, Keystone Light, which is offering to pay 12 months worth of rent for 13 people to ease the burden of getting older.

Those aren’t lucky enough to win the monthly $12,000 cash prize are still in with a chance of taking home a "getting older transition pack," complete with a branded inflatable chair, shower curtain, Hawaiian shirt and "candelier" -- a chandelier made of Keystone Light cans, obviously.

"We know adulthood can be expensive, especially for those just graduating college and grad school," said Josh Wexelbaum, marketing director of economy brands. "In the real world full of pressures and responsibilities, we want to give people the opportunity to enjoy a little more fun – like cold, smooth beer and good times with friends. That’s what Keystone Light is all about."

The MillerCoors brand has absolutely nailed its demographic with this one. Cheers.

The fine print: Consumers can enter to win by visiting keystonelight.com/freerent, or through Snapchat with purchase of Keystone Light. Snap the code on the point-of-sale display to access the sweepstakes’ site. Use the given keyword to enter for your chance to win free rent for a year or other smooth prizes.

Sweepstakes started on August 1 and will close September 29 2019. Winners will be announced in early October.