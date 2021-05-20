Ad of the week: K-Y’s manifesto

IPG’s Elephant advocates for female sexual wellness in a playful outdoor campaign.

K-Y celebrated National Masturbation month by putting female sexual wellness at center stage — with a dose of comedy. 

The outdoor campaign features brightly colored walls covered in multiple hand-painted euphemisms. The walls can be spotted throughout the month of May in NYC’s East Village, Bushwick and Williamsburg.

The manifesto reads: "Cheers to all who ménage à moi, paddle the pink canoe, and butter their own muffin. Hooray for double-clicking your mouse and beating your own bush. Hats off to auditioning the finger puppets, patting the cat, and slapping the oyster. A toast to all of us who jill off, hands-solo, finger cardio, one-night hand, self-stroke and poke, and stir that honey pot. Here’s to getting busy solo or together. However you polish your pearl - good for you! Let’s give ourselves a hand. It’s Masturbation Month. K-Y."

Agency  | Elephant

Executive Creative Director | Pablo Marques

Associate Creative Director | Nina Mourin

Creative Director | David Knights

Creative Director, Design  | Craig Ward

Strategy Director | Becky Lau

Client Partner | Anna Taylor

Client Lead | Keith Dougherty

Project Manager | Paige Sharkey

Client  | RB

Cynthia Chen |  President North America, Health

Aliza Leferink  | Marketing Director, Intimate Wellness USA

Nadine El Habbal  | Brand Manager, Intimate Wellness USA

Sherrell Honore  | Consumer Research Manager

