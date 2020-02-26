Ad of the Week: Jif's GIF drive is the best peanut butter campaign of all time

It’s so blindingly obvious, and something that could have easily been done a long time ago -- but here’s why the timing of Jif’s GIF campaign is near perfection...

The secret lies in its partnership with GIPHY. You know the brand. You probably didn’t know about it five years ago. This GIF powerhouse has slowly (then very quickly) become a household name through collabs with big brands like Slack and Instagram, where it is the only third-party GIF provider.

GIPHY has never been more well known. GIFs have never been more used. In short, its cultural relevancy is peaking. Hard. This makes for the perfect time to resurrect Jif Pronunciation Gate. For the record, it’s "Jif" (like "Jeff" but actually nothing like "Jeff," but the real ones know what I mean) and not "GIF," which requires a hard-G.

"We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh," said Rebecca Scheidler, vice president of Marketing of Jif. "So spread the word like Jif on bread -- Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!"

The brand worked with Publicis Groupe’s Power of One solution (PSOne) to create bespoke and brave limited edition GIF-branded Jif peanut butter jars, as well as a series of new GIFs via GIPHY.

Alex Chung, founder and CEO of GIPHY, said: "At GIPHY, we know there’s only one Jif and it’s peanut butter. If you’re looking for all the GIFs, there’s only one GIPHY. If you’re a soft G, please visit Jif.com. If you’re a hard G, thank you, we know you’re right. Whether you like your Gs hard or soft, let’s all share some fun and let peanut butter unite us in saying GIF and eating Jif."

The campaign launches with the hashtag "JifvsGIF" and arrives just in time for National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day on March 1. Yes, that is a real thing.

Andy Bird, chief creative officer at PSOne, said: "We’re always looking for ways to inject our brands into cultural conversations. But in the case of Jif vs. GIF, the brand is the conversation. It’s a debate that’s been going on for a decade, and I’m so proud of the team for finally harnessing the power of this social conversation in such hilarious ways and making it Jif’s own."

Erica Roberts, executive creative director at PSOne, added: "Since last year’s launch of the That Jif’ing Good campaign, the brand has truly embraced its new-found irreverence. This is what gave us the permission to meaningfully jump into the #JifvsGIF debate after nearly a decade. It’s really the first time in the brand’s history, where hijacking a conversation like this is actually on-brand. I’m so proud of the PSOne and GIPHY teams for tapping into the absurdity of the debate and ratcheting it up to the next level."

A tip of the hat to the J.M. Smucker Company for being bold enough to change their logo, those creative mavericks over at Publicis for their brave and consistent humor, and GIPHY for building something that holds true cultural value.

This is a clever, punchy, in-your-face initiative that only one brand in the world could own -- and, my lord, was it owned with supremacy.