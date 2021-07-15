Ad of the week: Harlem Children Zone’s “One Decision For All”

The William Julius Wilson Institute at Harlem Children's Zone wanted to combat vaccine hesitancy in Black and Hispanic communities through the art of spoken word.
In the spot “One Decision For Us,” spoken word artist Justice Davis recounts how the pandemic devastated these communities that were already familiar with historical hardship. Davis encourages people to get vaccinated to not only help themselves, but everyone around them.
“I know we know death all too well, but we also know revival,” Davis says. “And it will forever be one decision for us.”
At the end of the spot, members of diverse communities take off their masks next to a memorial for lost loved ones. The final scene shows the crowd standing to form the powerful word, “Us.”
