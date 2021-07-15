Ad of the week: Harlem Children Zone’s “One Decision For All”

The William Julius Wilson Institute at Harlem Children's Zone wanted to combat vaccine hesitancy in Black and Hispanic communities through the art of spoken word.

In the spot “One Decision For Us,” spoken word artist Justice Davis recounts how the pandemic devastated these communities that were already familiar with historical hardship. Davis encourages people to get vaccinated to not only help themselves, but everyone around them.

“I know we know death all too well, but we also know revival,” Davis says. “And it will forever be one decision for us.”

At the end of the spot, members of diverse communities take off their masks next to a memorial for lost loved ones. The final scene shows the crowd standing to form the powerful word, “Us.”

Agency | VaynerMedia

Chief Creative Officer | Rob Lenois

Group Creative Director | Mimia Johnson

Creative Director | Matthew Moyer

Creative Director | Marsha Chandy

Senior Art Director | Angela Granados

Senior Copywriter | Dhanush Paramesh

Creator | Christiana Vasquez

Creator | Claudia Guerra

Chief Strategy Officer | Wanda Pogue

Strategy Director | Stephenie Stewart

Associate Strategist | Lily Crager

SVP, New Business and Consulting Services | Kaylen McNamara

Director of Consulting Services | Meredith Montana

Senior Account Executive | Ellie Rosen

Senior Producer | Paul Rubin

Project Manager | Justin Stone

SVP, Partnerships | Peter Chun

Associate Media Director | Harrison Blankenship

Media Analyst | Jamie Li

Production Company | VaynerProductions

Chief Production Officer | Maya Brewster

Executive Producer | Mat Hollis

Producer | Rodney Byerson

Directed, Edited and Produced by | Reel Goats