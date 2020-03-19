Ad of the Week: Guinness promises to march again in poignant St. Patrick's Day spot

St. Patricks Day happened to fall in the midst of a global pandemic this year, leading to the cancellation or postponement of iconic parades from Ireland to New York City.

Around the globe, it didn’t feel like St. Patricks Day at all.

But Guinness, with its strong Irish roots, has a message for those who long for a time when things were feeling a bit more normal.

Messaging surrounding the Coronavirus can be tough for brands. One small misstep or poorly thought out post could be perceived as making light of the situation, but consumers still want some form of communication.

To that end, Guinnesse’s reassurance that the world will keep on spinning is a refreshing one.

"If you can call the people around you, friends or family, you’ve already won," the advert says.

Guinness has also pledged $500,000 to help communities throughout the country via its Guinness Gives Back Fund.

In a time of impending economic uncertainty, the brand also promises that it will still be here when the smoke clears.

As the brewery was originally leased in 1759 to Arthur Guinness at £45 ($53) per year for 9,000 years, that’s a promise it intends to keep for the next several millennia at least.