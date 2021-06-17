Ad of the week: Grey Goose’s ‘Smooth Summer’

by Mariah Cooper Added 3 hours ago

The spot, created by MullenLowe LA, captures the effortless feeling of summer.

Grey Goose understands that lazy summer days are more than just a state of mind; they’re an aesthetic. The vodka brand captures those peak summer moments in the spot “Summer Smooth,” for Grey Goose Essences, a lower-ABV bottled range infused with fruit and botanicals.

In the spot, directed by Dean Alexander, a man relaxes on a traveling chaise lounge while a Grey Goose cocktail is made for him. At the end, he spots a real goose, acknowledging the vodka brand’s logo and relationship to nature. The man is finally able to enjoy his refreshing cocktail without ever having to lift a finger. Talk about a summer vibe!

Agency | MullenLowe LA

Executive Creative Directors | Laura Sampedro and Carlos Alija

Creative Directors | Chris Juhas and Fabio Brigido

Senior Art Director  | Mary Wuensch

Senior Copywriter  | Josiah Hoeflinger

Designer  |  Sunny Li

Junior Designer: | Sandra Seo

VP Head of Integrated Production  | Kate Hildebrandt

VP, Executive Producer  | Brian Smith

VP, Director of Art Production  | Karen Youngs

VP, Director of Business Affairs  | Davina Turnbull

Senior Business Affairs Manager  | Monica Silverman

Project Manager  | Chad Daniels

Managing Director  | Javier Passerieu

Account Director  | Abby Inman

Account Supervisor  | Ana Boyadjian

Senior Account Executive  | Ella Cobleigh

Director  | Dean Alexander

Production Company  | SOIXAN7E QUIN5E

Producer  | Phoebe Torsilieri

