Ad of the week: Grey Goose’s ‘Smooth Summer’

Grey Goose understands that lazy summer days are more than just a state of mind; they’re an aesthetic. The vodka brand captures those peak summer moments in the spot “Summer Smooth,” for Grey Goose Essences, a lower-ABV bottled range infused with fruit and botanicals.
In the spot, directed by Dean Alexander, a man relaxes on a traveling chaise lounge while a Grey Goose cocktail is made for him. At the end, he spots a real goose, acknowledging the vodka brand’s logo and relationship to nature. The man is finally able to enjoy his refreshing cocktail without ever having to lift a finger. Talk about a summer vibe!
