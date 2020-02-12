Ad of the Week: Google's 'Find your Scene' proves in-housing creativity works

Here’s one for all those who are defiant that creativity cannot and should not be in-housed.

Because Google’s internal marketing team did a pretty damn good job on its latest campaign.

"Find your Scene," which has garnered more than 10 million views on YouTube, shines a light on the movie fanatic inside most of us.

From a parking lot in L.A. to an iconic set of stairs in Philadelphia, Google takes us on a journey to the iconic film scenes that turn any location into cinema gold.

This does happen IRL. You don’t have to be a big screen buff to want to go out of your way and hunt down your favorite real-life movie set (mine was that Miami chainsaw apartment in Scarface, which is now sadly a very unsexy CVS).

The brand earns large points for choosing to shape its campaign around the unexpected way consumers are using Google -- not advertising a new service it needs to push. And user-generated content makes this a spot for the people, by the people.

But the real beauty of this ad? While it’s not controversial, it is polarizing. There must be a mighty handful of the U.S. population that has never used Google in this way. That’s great, because for those do, Google’s created a big "if you know, you know" moment. This makes it personal. Sure, let's go as far as to say it's personalization at scale (at a stretch).

This spot’s success is centered around the fact that it will mean everything to a few, not a little something to the masses.