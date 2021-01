Ad of the week: Globo Condè Nast: ‘Anti Prejudice Keyboard’

Prejudice words are likely a part of your everyday vocabulary, and you might not even know it. Brazilian agency Leo Burnett Tailor Made created an “Anti Prejudice Keyboard” for Globo Condè Nast, which corrects prejudiced and pejorative terms while people are typing. The agency created a film about the keyboard, which demonstrates how it replaces prejudiced words with alternative synonyms. The ad also highlights some common phrases that people might not know are rooted in prejudice.

