Ad of the Week: Fondation Abbé Pierre’s ‘The Good Life’

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a morose outlook on life for many people.

But in Fondation Abbé Pierre’s campaign, “The Good Life,” Virginie faces life with a smile, despite constant minor inconveniences.

In the spot, her good mood is never spoiled, even when her phone breaks or her child cries or she argues with her partner. Virginie reflects on a time when she was homeless and survived with the help of Fondation Abbé Pierre.

The spot ends with the tagline “there is life after homelessness,” encouraging hope and gratitude.

Agency: Fred & Farid Paris