Ad of the Week: Folgers puts refreshed jingle in hilariously awkward situations

The best part of waking up will absolutely be Folgers in your cup after watching these new playful spots from PSOne, a bespoke Publicis Groupe agency for The J.M. Smucker Company.

Rather than doing the expected - like showing a grandmother playing with her grandbaby on Christmas morning and having her son thank her for making coffee (see here) - Folgers decided to be braver with its creative. To make morning routines and its jingle more relatable to consumers, the brand and PSOne brought some awkward situations to life in fun ways.

"When you think about The Best Part of Wakin’ Up it’s nothing like what it was in the 80s," stated Erica Roberts, executive creative officer of PSOne. "Very few of us can relate to images of someone sitting at the edge of a bed, stretching their arms as a rooster crows. Mornings today are nonstop, multi-tasking chaos."

She added that to help make the iconic brand more relevant, the agency needed to focus on some truths. "We searched for the perfect morning moments, ones that pushed right to the edge of plausibility and that’s where we found the humor. Well, there and in our red satin-clad Choir. I’m just so proud of the team for breathing humor into a brand and the part of our everyday that deserve it most," said Roberts.

The ads, which launched Monday, have already been buzzed about on social media. And Hoda Kotb and guest host Harry Connick Jr. even laughed about the spots this morning on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

I can only hope that the new Folgers Choir - known formally as the Folgers Morning Harmonizers - will make an appearance in their red satin attire the next time I’m having a crazy morning.