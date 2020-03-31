Ad of the Week: Fake Netflix campaign warns you to stay the %$^# home... or else

Netflix's new campaign uses spoilers of its most popular shows, including Stranger Things, Money Heist and Narcos, to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis, and while the effort is getting a lot of buzz, it's a fake.

The intent of the viral campaign, however, is legitimate.

Miami Ad School students Seine Kongruangkit and Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo created the inititaive with just one goal: to get people to stay the %&#& home in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It's unclear whether Netflix would have approved of such colorful language on its billboards had the campaign been real, but the sentiment of the project is genuine as it hits people with actual consequences for choosing to ignore social distancing guidelines.

Even though the campaign is a fraud, everyone should still adopt its messaging and stay home to binge-watch some Netflix shows. Tiger King, anyone?