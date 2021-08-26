Ad of the week: Eos’ ‘Vagnastics’

Break out the neon and spandex! Eos took it back to the ’80s with a jazzercise class designed with the shaver in mind.

In Vagnastics, three instructors offer exercise stretches and positions to help people shave their bikini area. One instructor reminds students to “get loose before shaving that goose,” before demonstrating a series of techniques using Eos’ limited-edition shave cream, Bless Your F*ing Cooch.

The moves include "The Wartime Captain," which involves propping one leg up, "The Lather Your Ladies," "The Cello," "The Dust Buster" and "Look Ma, No Hands."

The spot is Eos’ latest promotion for its shaving line, which was inspired by TikTok creator Carly Joy’s viral shaving tutorial.

Agency | Mischief @ No Fixed Address