Ad of the week: eBay’s ‘Old School Meets New School’

What do a 100-year-old fashion icon and a 24-year-old rapper have in common? When it comes to style, more than you think.
Iris Apfel and Lil Yachty were the first guests on eBay’s content series "Old School Meets New School," developed by The Many. In the first episode, the unlikely duo discussed their love for accessories, especially watches.
“I love mixing high and low,” Apfel says. “A very expensive watch with a bunch of tacky little bracelets. I was wondering if you wear more than one wristwatch at a time.”
Stacking watches isn’t Yachty’s “personal thing,” but he notes the accessory is a “trendy thing in rap.”
Apfel replies, “Is it trendy? I didn't know that. I always do that. But I don't care about trends. If I like it, it’s good, I do it. If not, to hell with it.”
