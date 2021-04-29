Ad of the week: ‘Degree Inclusive’

Degree and Wunderman Thompson introduced the world’s first inclusive deodorant designed for people with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities. The packaging includes a hooked design with magnetic closures and an enhanced grip placement, making it easier for one-handed use and for people with limited grip and/or vision impairment. Other features include a Braille label and a larger roll-on applicator.

The spot stars Nick, a boxer who works hard both in and out of the ring. But he doesn’t worry about getting slowed down because he uses Degree Inclusive. "There should be no limits when something moves us," Nick says in a voiceover.

Agency | Wunderman Thompson