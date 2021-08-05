Ad of the week: Cync’s “Thief in the Night”

by Alison Weissbrot Added 6 hours ago

The campaign, created by L&C NYC, imagines how technology would have worked in the past.

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to have a smart home device at the turn of the 20th century?

Smart home technology company Cync does just that in its spot "Thief in the Night.” Set in the early 1900s, the commercial opens with a farmer and his wife trying to identify the source of a mysterious noise in the kitchen. 

Eventually, Cync’s outdoor flood light, motion sensor and indoor camera discover a chicken named Henrietta rummaging through the kitchen. 

"Back then, it would have been magical," the voice-over says. "Now, it’s just practical." 

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS