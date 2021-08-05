Ad of the week: Cync’s “Thief in the Night”

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to have a smart home device at the turn of the 20th century?

Smart home technology company Cync does just that in its spot "Thief in the Night.” Set in the early 1900s, the commercial opens with a farmer and his wife trying to identify the source of a mysterious noise in the kitchen.

Eventually, Cync’s outdoor flood light, motion sensor and indoor camera discover a chicken named Henrietta rummaging through the kitchen.

"Back then, it would have been magical," the voice-over says. "Now, it’s just practical."