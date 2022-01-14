Ad of the week: Corona’s ‘Sunshine, Anytime’

by Mariah Cooper Added 5 hours ago

The spot, created by David Miami, entices sober curious people with its non-alcoholic beer, Sunbrew.

Dry January has become a popular way to kickstart the new year in a healthy way. 

Corona hopped on the bandwagon with the release of a new non-alcoholic beer, Sunbrew, infused with Vitamin D. In the spot “Sunshine, Anytime,” stop-motion animation highlights the sun, sand and ocean on a beach in Costa Rica. The scenes appear like snapshots that relive the sunny days of a vacation. 

The short film is accompanied by the 1967 song “The Tinker and the Crab” by Donovan. 

“Sunshine, anytime,” the tagline reads. 

Agency | David Miami

Production Company | MJZ / Labhouse

Director  | Juan Cabral

Tags

Subscribe today for just $116 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS