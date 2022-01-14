Ad of the week: Corona’s ‘Sunshine, Anytime’

Dry January has become a popular way to kickstart the new year in a healthy way.

Corona hopped on the bandwagon with the release of a new non-alcoholic beer, Sunbrew, infused with Vitamin D. In the spot “Sunshine, Anytime,” stop-motion animation highlights the sun, sand and ocean on a beach in Costa Rica. The scenes appear like snapshots that relive the sunny days of a vacation.

The short film is accompanied by the 1967 song “The Tinker and the Crab” by Donovan.

“Sunshine, anytime,” the tagline reads.

Agency | David Miami

Production Company | MJZ / Labhouse

Director | Juan Cabral