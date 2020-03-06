Ad of the Week: Child marriage summed up in most harrowing 30-seconds

Child marriage is a global crisis, and one cloaked in darkness -- hidden in plain sight.

M&C Saatchi is shining much needed light on the practice in Indonesia, where 11.2 percent of 79.6 million children are married before the age of 18 and around 34.5 percent occur in the 10 to 15 year age group.

Anish Daryani, CEO of M&C Saatchi Indonesia, said: "It robs them of their innocence, and an opportunity to become contributors to the society at large. Society needs to nurture a culture, environment and practices which encourage kids to remain kids."

The shop worked with NGO Indonesian Family Planning Association (PKBI) to create a harrowing 30-second spot with a double-meaning.

The organization said child marriage is often passed when religious court gives a dispensation for marriage under 18 years. Submission of dispensation is not infrequently initiated by parents of children themselves.

Globally, 21 percent of young women are married before their 18th birthday, and 650 million girls and women alive today were married as children, according to Unicef. It is estimated that 150 million more girls will marry before the age of 18 by 2030.

While there are no definitive, official government statistics for the U.S., it may surprise you to read that while the minimum age for marriage is 18, exceptions in every state allow those younger than 18 to wed. Laws in more than 20 States do not set a minimum age below which a child cannot marry, meaning that those laws are weaker than child marriage legislation in countries like Afghanistan, Honduras and Malawi, according to Girls Not Brides.

The organization estimates that there were more than 248,000 children married between 2000 and 2010, mostly to adult men.