Ad of the week: Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s ‘Unwanted Followers’

In five years, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s global tool Project Arachnid, which detects images of child sex abuse material (CSAM) on online platforms, has removed six million CSAM images and videos.

The PSA “Unwanted Followers” spotlights how CSAM can hurt a survivor long after the abuse took place. The spot follows a young girl throughout different stages in her life. The viewer is introduced to her before she is abused and watches as she grows up in the aftermath of the abuse.

As a teen, she receives a text message from an anonymous sender reading, “Your videos are great.” Years later, she attends a party where a partygoer recognizes her. At the end of the film, the woman is now a mom, who is worried about her daughter’s own safety.

The spot closes out by calling on tech companies to prioritize online safety and privacy for children and survivors.

