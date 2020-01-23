Ad of the Week: Budweiser's 'Typical American' is patriotism on crack

These words you’re reading are straight from the mind of a reformed cold, cynical, gets-awkward-by-physical-touch Brit who -- before moving to New York City -- painted all Americans with those unfair stereotypes: You’re loud; you show-off; you’re competitive; you always turn up uninvited and stick your nose in other people’s business.

Let’s be fair -- that piece of hair in The White House does nothing to vanquish these conventions.

But if you look a little beyond these labels, any outsider will be surprised by what they unearth. I was.

Americans’ untamed decibel is the rally cry of those who march against the government for equality, the competitive are those who overcome adversity like losing a limb to finish a marathon, and the Americans who show off their strength run into fire and save lives.

Budweiser’s 2020 Super Bowl ad, "Typical American," created in partnership with DAVID Miami, pays homage to this.

The spot was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow and will debut in the fourth quarter.

Ricardo Marques, VP marketing core and value brands at Anheuser-Busch, said: "This year, Budweiser will celebrate the essence of the American spirit by spotlighting ordinary people doing extraordinary things across the nation - a message we believe is incredibly timely.

"We are proud to refer to Budweiser as a ‘typical American beer’ in this spot, as it is a badge of honor for us. Budweiser is one of the most iconic American brands in the world, and there is nothing ordinary or unremarkable about how we make our beer or where the brand comes from."

Is the ad cheesy? Sure. Yes. Is it real? Very much so. It doesn’t get more human than this. Call it your boy drinking the U.S. Kool-Aid, but this Brit buys into American patriotism, because it means so much more than outsiders want to believe.

This country’s spirit is an unbreakable and potent marketing tool. How many other places in the world can you say that about?