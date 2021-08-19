Ad of the week: Breathe Right’s ‘Everybody Strip’

by Mariah Cooper Added 5 hours ago

The spot, created by Evoke, highlights the endless places people choose to ‘strip.’

Nasal congestion can strike at any time, but Breathe Right strips are able to provide relief anywhere  from yoga class to the daily commute.

In the spot “Everybody Strip,” people share the places they like to “strip” — as in, where they like to use Breathe Right nasal strips. 

One woman admits that she and her friends like to “strip in the community garden,” while another customer says she’s been “stripping” at her yoga studio for years. A man reveals he “strips with the guys” on the golf course. Meanwhile, a woman admits she “strips all by myself” at home. 

Another woman says she “strips” on her daily commute, adding that she will “strip just about anywhere,” thanks to the convenience of Breathe Right strips.

Agency | Evoke

Collette Douaihy  | Chief Creative Officer 

JC Parker  | Executive Creative Director 

Hannah Moody  | Creative Director 

Sarah Jacobson  | Creative Director

Gaby Cohen  | Senior Copywriter

Alyssa Gibson  | Art Director 

Nicole Veigas  | Art Director 

Keana McGrath  | Copywriter

Gio Maiorano  | Copywriter

Director |  Lev Pakman

Production |  Merman

Executive Producer  |  Rob Farber

