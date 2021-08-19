Ad of the week: Breathe Right’s ‘Everybody Strip’

Nasal congestion can strike at any time, but Breathe Right strips are able to provide relief anywhere — from yoga class to the daily commute.

In the spot “Everybody Strip,” people share the places they like to “strip” — as in, where they like to use Breathe Right nasal strips.

One woman admits that she and her friends like to “strip in the community garden,” while another customer says she’s been “stripping” at her yoga studio for years. A man reveals he “strips with the guys” on the golf course. Meanwhile, a woman admits she “strips all by myself” at home.

Another woman says she “strips” on her daily commute, adding that she will “strip just about anywhere,” thanks to the convenience of Breathe Right strips.

Agency | Evoke

