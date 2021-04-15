Ad of the week: Bombay Sapphire’s ‘Bill Nye x Bombay Sapphire’

by Mariah Cooper Added 4 hours ago

Bill Nye breaks down the science behind the refreshing flavor of gin and tonic.

Bombay Sapphire partnered with Bill Nye “the Science Guy” to give a scientific explanation behind why the gin brand pairs well with premium tonic water. 

Nye turns the presentation into what he knows best — a science project — to describe how juniper berries, “the basis of all gins,” create the “tart, bright, herbaceous flavors we gin lovers love.”  

“The lemon peel creates a surprisingly melon-like flavor, cassia bark adds cinnamon notes, and grains of paradise are … grains. Of paradise,” he adds. “Who doesn’t want that in their drink?” 

Later, a more relaxed version of Nye reveals Bombay Sapphire has released new ready-to-drink gin and tonic in a can. “Bombay Sapphire has taken care of the science,” Nye No. 2 says. “You just enjoy the magic.”

Brand | Bombay Sapphire 

