Ad of the week: Blue Shield of California’s ‘Do You Hear Me?’

Gender bias in healthcare can affect the overall speed, accuracy and effectiveness of diagnoses.

As a result, women disproportionately face delays in diagnosis, resulting in misdiagnoses or even death.

Blue Shield of California called out gender bias in patient care in its new spot, “Do You Hear Me?” The clip, directed by Amandla Barakaand, stars Venus Williams, who was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Sjögren's Syndrome.

Williams and other women question whether they need to be “more educated, thinner, older, white or just not a woman” to have their voices heard in medical treatment.

Agency | BSSP

Group Creative Director | Sinan Dagli

Creative Director | Robyn Tenenbaum

Art Director | Sarah Noel Ross

Copywriter | Julia Waicberg

Head of Account Management | Mark Yee

Account Supervisor | Megan Siewert

Senior Producer | Lorraine Schreryer

Head of Production | Liz Corsini