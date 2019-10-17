Ad of the Week: Bayer helps humanize corporate brand

When most people hear "Bayer," they think "Aspirin." And while that’s a very important brand in its portfolio, the pharmaceutical company wants the world to know its breadth and depth of work -- from over-the-consumer products to agricultural innovations and more.

Today, Bayer launched "This is Why We Science," a campaign that aims to spread awareness of its mission as a corporation around advancing health and humanity. The effort is the company’s first major corporate brand campaign in America in its 155-year history.

Bayer: This is Why We Science from Bayer US Channel on Vimeo.

Humanizing a pharma company - especially one that has been rather faceless for over a century - is no easy task, but Bayer and ad agency Campbell Ewald have done a beautiful job of showcasing emotion and human connection in the new spots.

"It’s a good time for us to share who we are and why we are doing what we do to contribute to a better life for millions of Americans every day," said Heiko Schipper, president of Bayer Consumer Health and a member of the company’s Board of Management. "This is ‘Why We Science’ enables us to tell our story in an emotional and compelling way."

Bayer: For Every Life We Touch from Bayer US Channel on Vimeo.

The corporation decided to use science as a verb because the vast majority of Americans still rely and look to science and tech to help solve problems, like climate change and hunger. In fact, 87 percent of Americans believe science and tech will have a "very or somewhat positive" impact in solving the nation’s problems, according to new data from Pew Research Center.

"We are excited to work with Bayer to tell their story on a national scale and show the impact of what they are doing," Jo Shoesmith, chief creative officer of Campbell Ewald. "This is just the beginning of the story we are telling."

Well, it’s a strong place to start for Bayer, and it’s piqued our interest for what’s to come in the future.