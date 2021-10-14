Ad of the week: Autotrader’s ‘Only One Reason’

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson’s life couldn’t be easier at home, where he lives happily amongst his talking AI devices.

However, his devices are threatened in the spot “Only One Reason,” the latest installment of Autotrader’s “Finally, It’s Easy” campaign.

In the clip, Thompson uses Autotrader, where he can shop the largest selection of new and used vehicles online without leaving the house.

“Never leave home, never leave home,” the appliances chant happily.

But Thompson is tempted to finally leave home to drive his new car. “Someone stop him,” yells his toaster.

His refrigerator screams, “Kenan,” but Thompson has already hit the open road.

Agency | 72andSunny New York

Director | Terri Timely

Production | Park Pictures

Editorial | Dave Anderson at Arcade Edit New York