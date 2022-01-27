Ad of the week: AT&T’s ‘A Lot in Common’

by Mariah Cooper Added 1 hour ago

The spot, created by BBDO, pokes fun at Mila Kunis and Demi Moore’s romantic connection to Ashton Kutcher.

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore both famously share a link to Ashton Kutcher: Moore was married to the actor for six years before he tied the knot with Kunis. 

But the actresses have even more in common than they realized. 

In the spot “A Lot in Common,” Moore and Kunis attend an alumni event for their alma mater, Fairfax High, in West Hollywood. Kunis graduated from the school in 2001 while Moore attended over 20 years prior, before dropping out her junior year. 

The pair both believe they will win the “Most Admired Alum” superlative because of their successful Hollywood careers. However, they’re both beat out by the school’s “first gigillionaire” – a woman who uses AT&T Fiber high speed internet. 

The “gigillionaire” proudly accepts her award while Kunis and Moore stand by awkwardly.

"I had no idea that we went to the same high school," Moore says. Kunis replies, “We have a lot in common,” a nod to their shared history with Kutcher.

Agency | BBDO

