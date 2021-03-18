Ad of the week: Apple’s ‘Jump’

by Mariah Cooper Added 2 hours ago

Double Dutch champion Kengo Sugino turns the city into his playground.

Apple cleverly showcased the noise cancellation and transparency features on AirPods Pro in its new spot, “Jump,” by TBWA\Media Arts Lab. Double Dutch champion Kengo Sugino embarks on a whimsical adventure in the city, starting with a simple game of jump rope with kids. He navigates the streets as other people start turning everyday objects into jump ropes. But, he’s still able to keep listening to “Fallin Apart” by Young Franco ft. Pell & Denzel Curry, thanks to his Airpods.

Agency | TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Director | Sam Brown

DP | Maria Jose Secco 

Movement Coach | Megan Lawson 

Production Company | Imperial Woodpecker

Talent | Kengo Sugino 

Music | “Fallin Apart” by Young Franco ft. Pell & Denzel Curry

