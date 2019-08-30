Ad of the Week: Anomaly reinvents Guy Fieri for Uber Eats spot

Remember creativity?

Fear not -- it’s still alive and well, my friends.

Let’s take a moment to ignore omnichannel-media-programmatic-transparency-purpose-driven stuff to celebrate the reason why many of us went into advertising in the first place.

This week we must take our hats off to Anomaly’s Los Angeles team, where the imagination mavericks reinvented Guy Fieri for an Uber Eats spot.

The agency teamed up with production company Biscuit Filmworks to play out a scenario in which America’s loud, unapologetic Diners, Drive-ins and Dives mascot was transformed into a man of grace, elegance and poise.

Uber Eats centers this latest ad around its ongoing push to shine a spotlight on its drivers, who must regularly encounter all kinds of unexpected.

Josh Fell, chief creative officer at Anomaly LA, said: "There’s good days in advertising, and there’s days when you’re on set with a fancy Fieri as the sound of pan flute wafts through the air."

Pip-pip!