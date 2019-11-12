Ad of the Week: Angry Birds' scream-powered scooter is all kinds of liberating

Few things in this world are truly liberating.

Some quantify it as that high you get busting through the dam-like walls of your comfort zone. Others equate it to the smug feeling one has floating around their apartment completely naked knowing no one can see them (or knowing many can, if you’re into that sort of thing).

Allow me to offer you a halfway house: The scream-powered scooter.

Ad agency Droga5 worked with Angry Birds to invent the world’s first voice-activated scooter propelled by your inner suffering. And, my lord, is it liberating.

Rage Rider has the potential to win every single industry product innovation award and reduce therapy bills by mega bucks, according to no one but this writer.

Andy Fergusson, group creative director at Droga5, told Campaign US: "Angry Birds wanted to make a splash for their 10th anniversary. But rather than lean into a specific game or film, they wanted to let the world know what they stood for as a brand -- that sometimes it’s OK to be angry.

"This was a great brief for us, but we couldn’t just celebrate anger, we needed to communicate that anger released in the right way could have a positive effect in the world. So, we challenged ourselves to come up with a bunch of fun ways to demonstrate that message."

Ben Nilsen, group communications strategist at Droga5, added: "We didn't just want to make ads, we wanted to make activations that would catch people's attention. For us, that meant building things that clearly and simply expressed our campaign idea, that Angry Birds can help turn anger into a force for good.

"The campaign uses very little paid media, instead relying on the shareability of the activations themselves, and a group of influencers to help us get our message across."

The exclusive scooters are engineered by Spin, the Ford-owned micro-mobility company, which created only 100. That means you probably won’t get one. And damn, does that make you mad. But you can watch people better than you ride the demons through the campaign’s YouTube creators like Tanner Fox, Team Edge, and Deestroying.

In addition, Rovio (the makers of Angry Birds) – through its Angry Birds 2 mobile game – has teamed up with one of its existing partners, UNICEF Finland, for a new in-game event encouraging players to pop as many pigs as they can throughout November to promote good around the world. It will culminate in a $100k donation to UNICEF’s Education in Emergencies fund, which supports education for children in conflict zones and other emergencies across the globe.

And that’s just the beginning. Rovio is closely guarding the details of a new public event that will be unveiled in New York City’s Times Square on November 21 2019.

Rumor has it, it will be angry.