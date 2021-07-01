Ad of the week: Alpha Foods’ “Horses”

The spot, created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, shows that ‘If a plant can taste like meat, you can do anything.’

Alpha Foods wants people to know that if the plant-based company’s products can taste like meat — anything is possible.

In the spot “Horses,” a woman fights the irresistible urge to say “horses” while driving past a group of horses in a field. She catches herself mouthing the word, but holds back. Her partner grabs her hand, telling her that he’s “so proud” she contained herself. The woman smiles triumphantly, basking in the glow of a job well done.

“If Alpha plant-based meat can taste just like meat, then you can do anything,” the voice-over says. “Even drive past horses without saying horses.”

The spot concludes with the tagline, If a plant can taste like meat, you can do anything.”

Agency | Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Greg Hahn  | Co-Founder and CCO

Bianca Guimaraes  | Partner & Executive Creative Director

Kevin Mulroy  | Partner & Executive Creative Director

Dana Buckhorn  | Copywriter

Tanner Thompson  | Art Director

Will Dempster  | VP Content

Kerry McKibbin  | Partner & President

Tyler Harris  | Account Director

Leila Chee  | Business Manager

Deven Sportelli  | Account Coordinator

Jeff McCrory  | Head of Strategy 

Jimmy George  | Senior Strategist

Production  |  Arts & Sciences / Animals

Adam & Dave  | Directors

Miriana DiQuinzio  | Executive Producer                                                                                 

Chris Hutsul  | Executive Producer

Mal Ward  | Executive Producer

Jeff Darragh  | Producer

Bobby Shore  | Director of Photography

Editorial  | Mackcut

Editor  | Mike Rizzo

Assistant Editor  | Franklin Ponce

Executive Producer  | Gina Pagano

Colorist  | Stephen Picano

Conform  | Jim Hayhow

Sound Design  | Sam Shaffer

Post Audio  | Grayson Music

Voice Director  | Ryan Kondrat 

Engineer  | Brian Bernard 

Executive Producer  | Kelly McCluskey 

Music Supervisor  | Rich Hamilton 

Sound Designer  | Mike Bisanti

