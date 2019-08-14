Ad of the Week: Absolut, Lizzo embrace boldness in new spot

Singer-rapper Lizzo always brazenly owns who she is – and that badass confidence is exactly what Absolut needed in the launch of its new vodka product.

The "Absolut Juice Strawberry #GetJuicy" video features Lizzo singing her hit song "Juice" while sipping on the Absolut Juice beverage – and even splashing around it. Absolut Juice, offered in Strawberry and Apple, has no artificial flavors, is made with real fruit juice and is 99 calories or less per serving.

The video, created by the brand and Patrick Thomas O’Neill, was released earlier this week after Absolut announced its partnership with Lizzo in July.

Lizzo said in a statement in July: "When I heard Absolut was launching a new product called, ‘Absolut Juice’ it was like they made it just for me! It’s an honor to celebrate the success of my first single with Absolut’s new product launch and the synergy is almost too perfect. I can’t wait to sip this with my big grrrls all summer and on tour this Fall. We’re taking this on the road ya’ll cuz this Juice is worth the squeeze. Can I get some ice, please?!"

A beacon of self-confidence, Lizzo talked to People in April about how her body positivity came after years of body shaming from friends and family. She said at the time, "I think because I believe that I’m beautiful and I found that beauty within myself, it starts to come out. Maybe I was always beautiful to people, you know, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But I’m glowing because I had to find that."

As for Absolut, the brand is also launching bold campaigns in other markets, having recently debuted an initiative called "Born Colourless" to promote global unity and diversity in India. This is the first time Absolut has launched an India-led campaign, which is expected to rollout in 15 international markets later this year.