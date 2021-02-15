Ad-Lib.io closes $12 million Series A

Creative management platform Ad-Lib.io has completed a $6 million Series A funding round, led by San Francisco-based VC firm Fog City Capital, bringing its total funding to $12 million.

The London-based company, founded in 2017, is an integrated creative analytics platform that allows agencies and brands to automate creative production for various platforms and ad formats.

The platform has integrations with Google, Facebook and Instagram for media buying, optimization and analytics.

Ad-Lib.io fills a need for global brands and companies with diverse portfolios that have to customize creative for different audiences, platforms and languages. It’s a trend that led Walmart to buy creative ad tech platform Thunder earlier in February.

Ad-Lib.io clients include Nestle, Estee Lauder and agencies at Omnicom, WPP, IPG and Publicis Groupe.

“Our approach is to [optimize for] shareability with templates that can be used for a wide range of creative,” said global CEO Adit Abhyankar.

The platform is primed for upcoming consumer privacy changes, such as the loss of IDFA on iOS 14 and the removal of third-party cookies on Chrome, because it captures aggregated, anonymized audience data at the segment level, Abhyankar said.

“There [are] no privacy issues because we're not capturing at the user level,” he said.

With the additional funding, Ad-Lib.io plans to expand its U.S. division, scale its reach across platforms and optimize its data and analytics offerings, Abhyankar said.

In 2020, Ad-Lib.io bookings grew 280% and over 1,350 campaigns were executed on the platform. The team also expanded into Hong Kong and Boston and added capabilities such as storage for users’ creative assets and an automatic tagging system to its platform.