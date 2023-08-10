Can the ad industry help end gun violence?
Brady president Kris Brown says ad agencies can make meaningful change happen in the absence of legislative action on gun violence.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.