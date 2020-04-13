Ad Council and WWE lay the smackdown on COVID-19

The WWE has joined the fight against coronavirus with hand-washing PSAs.

Wrestling may be seen as a fun, dramatic production full of ridiculous plotlines and bombastic moves, but the WWE’s latest partnership with Ad Council is no joke.

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston is the unlikely, yet important, main character in an Ad Council PSA about why people have to remember to wash their hands. 

Other WWE Stars, including Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair, are also featured in the series of PSAs that stress good hygiene during the current pandemic. The partnership further strengthens the Ad Council’s COVID-19 outreach. 

"Our partners at WWE have been by our side to educate Americans on so many issues and we’re truly grateful to them and their Superstars for joining us again now when so many lives depend on these critical messages being heard,"  said Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council, in a statement.

And that message will be received by the most vulnerable population, considering that the majority of WWE fans are above 50 years old. 

The Ad Council also recently partnered with The White House, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as leading technology and digital platforms to spread the message about social distancing. 

"As the days slowly pass and we learn more about the virus, encouraging Americans to stay safe is our duty as marketers," Sherman added.

The national PSAs will air and run in donated time and media space.

