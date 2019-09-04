Ad Council teams with musicians in suicide prevention effort

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young adults in America.

The Ad Council’s "Seize the Awkward" effort is addressing this hard truth with support from four musicians throughout September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Musical stars Aminé, Hayley Kiyoko, Christina Perri and Lindsey Stirling are sharing personal video stories for the campaign to encourage teens and young people to start their own conversations about mental health. Each musician will share the campaign’s creative content, including the social videos produced by digital studio Portal A, with their own audiences.

The campaign will also be amplified on social media, digital and media platforms throughout the month in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and The Jed Foundation (JED).

Seize the Awkward, which has garnered more than 21 million video views since its launch in January 2018, has worked with a number of influencers and celebrities in the past, such as Liza Koshy, Markiplier, Hannah Hart and Tyler Posey.

In addition to its musical partners, Seize the Awkward and the Ad Council are getting support on this month’s initiative from Billboard, Café Grumpy, Facebook, Goodtype, Initiative, Reddit, Snap and UPROXX.

"This extraordinary group of musicians and major digital platforms gives us the opportunity to authentically reach and engage teens and young adults throughout the country," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in a statement. "Each of these musicians has an impactful, relatable story that will hopefully encourage young adults to start important and potentially life-saving conversations."