Ad Council raises $5.3 million at Annual Public Service Dinner

The Ad Council held its 65th Annual Public Service Dinner on Wednesday night in New York City and raised $5.3 million for national social good campaigns.

Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta, correspondents on "The Daily Show," emceed the event and asked attendees to text their donations throughout the night. "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah was supposed to emcee the dinner, but he could only go on stage briefly due to a vocal chord injury.

In addition to showcasing some inspirational, purpose-driven work from brands and agencies, the Ad Council honored IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty with a public service award for her years of dedication to social change.

The event also included live testimonials from people who have been personally and positively affected by Ad Council initiatives.

To close out the event, students from Shine MSD Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and Applause, an arts program in New York City, performed "Shine," an original song written a few days after the tragic school shooting.

"This year’s dinner was an uplifting and unforgettable evening that served as a reminder of the progress we make when our industry unites for social good," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council, in a statemen. "The Ad Council is where our shared desires for a better society transform into good ideas, ideas that confront the toughest issues facing our communities. When we come together around purpose, we continue to prove that good works."