The Ad Council joins the global support for Ukraine

The Russian escalation on Ukraine became a full-scale military invasion on February 23, and since then, close to one million people have been forced from their homes to leave the country afraid and confused.

Without a moment's hesitation, nonprofit organization the Ad Council was determined to support the cause. After years of supporting humanitarian causes, the organization knew that the best way to support the suffering was by sending money, rather than goods.

According to the Ad Council website: “Financial donations help support communities in crisis and the immediate aftermath of a disaster. Monetary donations are also critical for longer-term recovery efforts — they can respond to changing needs as people move to safety, resettle, or rebuild.”

That led the organization to launch the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund on Thursday, a GlobalGiving drive supported by a digital campaign with assets created by the Ad Council studio.

“With our platform and creative studio, we knew just how important it was that we act quickly to provide Americans with the right resources and information to support,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “I’m confident that the media community will support this critical effort.”

Campaign US chatted with Ellyn Fisher, the Ad Council’s senior vice president of marketing and communications, about the effort.

Campaign US: How did the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund come to be?

Fisher: The Ad Council has a long history of responding to humanitarian crises — both natural and artificial. Our Disaster and Crisis Relief campaign is designed to be flexible and respond at once when the need occurs. We’ve partnered with GlobalGiving and manage the backend donation platform — sourcing and vetting on-the-ground organizations that can make a meaningful impact in the affected area.

How will the funds be distributed?

All donations will support humanitarian aid in impacted communities throughout Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving's local partners are bringing relief to displaced communities, and they need resources to continue their life-saving work.

Are there other ways for Americans to get involved?

Our campaign is about raising money and ensuring people know the best way to help is through cash donations. There are many other efforts and a substantive list from Global Citizen for different meaningful ways to help Ukraine.

If the conflict ends quickly, will the Ad Council remain active in supporting Ukraine through this effort?

Immediate action is always needed but supporting recovery and relief efforts are ongoing for months, and sometimes years following a crisis. We will keep this running for at least a year.

Will there be a refugee effort if people choose to leave Ukraine permanently?

We don’t have a refugee effort specific to Ukraine currently.