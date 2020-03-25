Ad Council joins forces with The White House to launch #alonetogether campaign

The Ad Council alongside The White House, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has partnered with leading technology and digital platforms to spread the message about social distancing.

The coalition teamed up with Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, SiriusXM and Pandora, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and Verizon Media, among others to broaden the reach of messages about social distancing. This widespread partnership will allow the Ad Council to utilize vastly different messaging to reach audiences of all types and sizes.

From custom emoji filters to digital OOH ads, this campaign will leave no stone unturned.

"We are always at our best when we respond to challenges as a community," said Tara Walpert Levy, vice president, agency and brand Solutions, Google and YouTube.

"Right now, helping people get the right information to stay healthy is more important than ever. We are proud to continue to support the work of the Ad Council and the industry and will keep doing everything we can to help people take care of themselves and their communities during this unprecedented time."

The campaign’s main goal is to drive audiences to www.coronavirus.gov, a centralized resource from HHS and the CDC, which includes up-to-date information on the COVID-19 crisis.

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Group Nine Media, Google, Pluto TV, Pinterest, TikTok, TrueX, WarnerMedia, Xandr and YouTube are providing significant donated media space to run and amplify campaign assets,