The Ad Council, Huntsman Mental Health Institute roll out Love, Your Mind effort

The Love, Your Mind campaign encourages people to take care of their minds as much as they do their close personal relationships with family or friends.

by Lecia Bushak

For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.

Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.

If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.

For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Become a member

From $169 a year

  • Full access to campaignlive.com
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus lots more...

Choose a package

Custom Pricing for Group Subscriptions

  • Get company-wide access for your team, department or entire organization.

Contact Us for Rates

Need to activate  your membership?