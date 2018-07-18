The Ad Council to honor IBM's Ginny Rometty at annual awards

by Lindsay Stein Added 4 hours ago

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the event in December.

The Ad Council will honor IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginny Rometty at the 65th Annual Public Service Award Dinner on December 5 in New York City.

The event, which will be hosted by comedian and political commentator Trevor Noah, will be chaired by Linda Boff, CMO of GE and chair of the Ad Council’s Board of Directors. Each year, the dinner celebrates the industries, agencies and individuals who support the Ad Council and its public service campaigns, such as Meals on Wheels and Love Has No Labels.

Last year, the organization raised $4.9 million for its programs, breaking its previous fundraising records.

At the dinner, IBM’s Rometty will be honored with the Ad Council’s Public Service Award for her longtime commitment to philanthropy and social causes. IBM is currently co-founding an upcoming Ad Council campaign aimed at encouraging young women to pursue interests in science, technology, engineering and math. The effort will launch in the fall. Through the years, Rometty has also helped her team embrace a number of public service and social good causes.  

